Global fashion search platform Lyst today released its Year in Fashion Report 2018, charting its findings from 80 million shoppers in 120 countries and revealing the most buzz-worthy brands, influencers, trends and items of the year.
Tracking more than 100 million searches, it analysed the page views, Insta likes and sales figures that produced 2018's most coveted designers and cult products.
While the report covers everything from the most influential celebrities in fashion – the top two spots were taken by Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West – to the most-worn logos – think Supreme and Champion – we're most taken by the top 10 Insta-brands of the year.
"To name and rank the most wanted brands of Instagram, we monitored the spikes in search demand correlating to Instagram mentions and brand tags during the course of 2018," the report states.
From the sustainable stars to the breakout brands, click through to see the names worth knowing – and following – right now.