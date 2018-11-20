Global fashion search platform Lyst today released its Year in Fashion Report 2018, charting its findings from 80 million shoppers in 120 countries and revealing the most buzz-worthy brands, influencers, trends and items of the year.
Tracking more than 100 million searches, it analyzed the page views, Insta likes and sales figures that produced 2018's most coveted designers and cult products.
While the report covers everything from the most influential celebrities in fashion – the top two spots were taken by Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West – to the most-worn logos – like Supreme and Champion – we're most taken by the top 10 Insta-brands of the year.
"To name and rank the most wanted brands of Instagram, we monitored the spikes in search demand correlating to Instagram mentions and brand tags during the course of 2018," the report states.
From the sustainable stars to the breakout brands, click through to see the names worth knowing – and following – right now.
Sustainable trainer brand Veja aims to make the most ethical footwear in the world. The sleek brand has become a street style staple (and has been inducted Meghan Markle's style hall of fame) and, according to Lyst, searches have increased 113% year over year.
Reformation uses offcuts and more sustainable materials like linen and cotton to create influencer favorites. Lyst reports that the brand's Thelma dress was in the top 10 most viewed dresses of the year.
Founded by Giorgia Tordini and Gilda Ambrosio – influencers in their own right – Attico gets sumptuous fabrics like velvet and animal print just so. It's your go-to for party season.
Remember the Naomi, the leopard print midi skirt that sent Instagram into a frenzy and sold out every time it came back in stock? Realisation Par is the brand behind the cult hit, which dominated summer – and our feeds.
According to Lyst, global searches for the brand are up 52% year over year, and with good reason. Ganni leads the charge of super cool Danish brands flooding our Insta feeds (and wardrobes). Search the hashtag #GanniGirls for easy breezy Danish style.
Staud's The Shirley bag was a summer sellout, and its Moreau Macramé inspired many a knockoff. Think statement-making bags around the $200 price point.
Budapest-based Nanushka is another sustainably minded brand we've been adding to our wardrobe. Its denim and jumpsuits have been most popular among Instagram's influential, but any of its minimal, earthy-toned pieces is an instant classic.
Searches are up 12% year over year for Faithfull The Brand, a go-to for jet-setting influencers like Lucy Williams. Think ruffled blouses and bleached denim for beachside cool.
There were over 9,000 searches a week for Rouje's Gabin dress from July to September, Lyst notes, which explains why everyone and their mother was traipsing around in a floral vintage-inspired tea dress. Thought the French-girl-cool trope was dead? Take one look at Jeanne Damas and think again.
Stine Goya is another Danish brand we're investing in. Her dreamy occasion wear pieces are wedding guest staples; according to Lyst, searches for the Copenhagen-based brand peaked in June.
View this post on Instagram
@stinegoyastudio x @netaporter capsule; ”The Goya universe is very dreamy, and you get the feeling that there are no limits - it resembles the process I am in at the moment with my new project where I am building a new site embracing motherhood. There are so many cool, inspiring mothers and we are all going through the same phases, (balancing work and kids, etc.) so why not share our experiences and stand stronger together as women.” - Stylist and Contributing Beauty Editor @beafagerholt on her new creative adventure Shop the Farrow dress on @netaporter via link in bio #stinegoya #netaporter #netaporterxstinegoya #capsulecollection ? by @rasmuswengkarlsen
