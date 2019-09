While most of Net-a-Porter's new arrivals tend to land in aspirational territory, there's a new designer the luxury e-comm is adding to its roster later this week that actually might make it from our carts to our closets. Los Angeles-based brand Staud , which former Reformation fashion director Sarah Staudinger launched in 2015 , is pairing up with a retailer for the very first time. The 16-piece capsule collection, which will be exclusive to Net-a-Porter, dropped on May 29th.