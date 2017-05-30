While most of Net-a-Porter's new arrivals tend to land in aspirational territory, there's a new designer the luxury e-comm is adding to its roster later this week that actually might make it from our carts to our closets. Los Angeles-based brand Staud, which former Reformation fashion director Sarah Staudinger launched in 2015, is pairing up with a retailer for the very first time. The 16-piece capsule collection, which will be exclusive to Net-a-Porter, dropped on May 29th.
The well-edited lineup is packed with the sorts of breezy, wide-leg pants and bell-sleeved tops we're absolutely down to all our alfresco summertime shindigs (and well into fall). Many of our warm-weather go-to's are represented as well: you'll find a colorblocked jumpsuit, some midi-length skirts and dresses, and an embroidered satin shirt in the mix. (Don't miss the two bucket bag styles on offer, either: there's a pale-pink version and a netting-accentuated brown option.)
"After being direct-to-consumer for our first year, it was always our dream to launch on Net-a-Porter," Staudinger told Refinery29. "They've really been able to bridge the gap between chic and e-commerce in such a beautiful and elevated way...To be included in their mix of brands at our price point makes it very rewarding."
Prices for the collection start at $85 (for a tank) and top out at $375 (for a bag), with most pieces hovering in the mid-$100s. Shop some highlights from the capsule, ahead.