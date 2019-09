9 Not-Ugly, Actually Very Chic Vegan Footwear Brands

"Brands (new and old) are really stepping up to the bar, offering more 'aware' wares that are directional too," writes Hannah Almassi of Who What Wear, in her piece on conscious fashion brands. "Until now, I have felt that being conscious alone wasn’t enough to break through: Each piece has to be just as gorgeous as anything else. Let’s not beat around the bush – design should never be the second motivation; a product’s aesthetic will always be a priority for the majority of style-savvy consumers out there."