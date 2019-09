The Damas Effect: Or Why So Many American Women Want To Be This French Girl

For Rouje's fall offering, all of the classics are there: Be it a peasant blouse, her many pairs of vintage denim, or a ruffled-edged swimsuit, she's well-versed in what draws outsiders to French style, and how many times the key elements can be cut, cropped, and filtered to appear new again. The line is effortless and Instagrammable, sure, but it’s also a look we've seen ripple across the many brands that consider themselves rooted in the luxury basics phenomenon — ones with price points that aren't exactly accessible, but are nonetheless covetable (see: Réalisation Par , Ganni, Reformation). But beyond aesthetics, Damas insists the pieces all play a leading role in the method acting required to be a French woman (even for French women themselves). And she's learned to not just capitalize off the fantasy, but commercialize it.