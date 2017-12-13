The Damas Effect: Or Why So Many American Women Want To Be This French Girl

As Delpon says of Damas and co.: "You want to follow them on their next journey, their next books, their new collaboration, their new homes, their boyfriends. It's like the Parisienne version of the Kardashians.” She offers the illusion that we Americans can be just as cool, so long as we follow her get-French-quick rules to chicness. And that’s likely why she’s become so popular: Damas is the face of a new generation of French women who've traded secrecy for exposure — and, whether you’re buying it or not, she’s just giving the people what they want.