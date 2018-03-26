Story from Fashion

We Want Everything From Champion's Latest Collaboration

Alyssa Coscarelli
Thought we've reached peak collaboration? Think again. But this time, two very separate worlds are colliding. Launching today on Urban Outfitters is an exclusive 13-piece offering from Champion, the classic leisurewear brand you've come to know and love, and Harley Viera Newton's line HVN. Considering HVN usually makes dainty, vintage-inspired dresses covered in floral patterns, while Champion, well, usually makes sweatsuits, this certainly wasn't a partnership we were expecting. But we're obsessed.
So what do you get when you put the two together? Super-adorable printed sets, of course. From a hoodie covered in cherries to light pink gingham shorts, these are just the athleisure pieces we've been craving for spring. Plus, with nothing over $80, consider everything being added to our cart. Click ahead to do the same.