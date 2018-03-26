Thought we've reached peak collaboration? Think again. But this time, two very separate worlds are colliding. Launching today on Urban Outfitters is an exclusive 13-piece offering from Champion, the classic leisurewear brand you've come to know and love, and Harley Viera Newton's line HVN. Considering HVN usually makes dainty, vintage-inspired dresses covered in floral patterns, while Champion, well, usually makes sweatsuits, this certainly wasn't a partnership we were expecting. But we're obsessed.
So what do you get when you put the two together? Super-adorable printed sets, of course. From a hoodie covered in cherries to light pink gingham shorts, these are just the athleisure pieces we've been craving for spring. Plus, with nothing over $80, consider everything being added to our cart. Click ahead to do the same.