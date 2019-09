At her most recent LAX spotting, Kendall Jenner was seen wearing a pristine white Champion sweatsuit. This is nothing unusual, of course: We know the track pant is the latest Kardashian family obsession — plus, who doesn't like wearing head-to-toe sweats to travel? Still, because this is a Jenner we're talking about, we know her athletic matching set is a far cry from the mid-aughts Champion gear we've all owned at one point or another. And, sure enough, hers featured a more tailored fit down the pant, an additional few inches down the sleeve, and extended logo panels that dragged way beyond the wrist. None of these features lend themselves to smooth transit — but, then again, it's not the first time a member of the fashion flock sacrifices convenience for the unimpeachable cool of Vetements.