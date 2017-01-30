At her most recent LAX spotting, Kendall Jenner was seen wearing a pristine white Champion tracksuit. This is nothing unusual, of course: We know the tracksuit is the latest Kardashian family obsession — plus, who doesn't like wearing head-to-toe sweats to travel? Still, because this is a Jenner we're talking about, we know her sportswear set is a far cry from the mid-aughts Champion gear we've all owned at one point or another. And, sure enough, hers featured a more tailored fit down the bottoms, an additional few inches on the sleeve, and extended logo panels that dragged way beyond the wrist. None of these features lend themselves to smooth transit — but, then again, it's not the first time a member of the fashion flock sacrifices convenience for the unimpeachable cool of Vetements.
Jenner's tracksuit is from the label's collaboration-filled SS17 collection. While sister Kylie quickly embraced its pair-up with Juicy Couture, the 21-year-old model was probably enticed by the branded track stripes that have invaded other parts of her wardrobe. And she isn't alone: Since its catwalk debut, Demna Gvasalia's riff on the classic Champion set has been spotted on many a celebrity, surely because it ties into three of the most pervasive trends in fashion right now: athleisure, logomania, and anything designed by the Georgian designer. Kylie scooped up her own Vetements tracksuit (in a different colour from her older sibling's, of course) — as did Hailey Baldwin, to match the youngest Jenner on a flight. Even Teyana Taylor's feeling the Champion comeback, as she continues to take the athleisure world by storm.
As with anything Vetements-adjacent, though, the price tag has been dialled up: Jenner's sweatshirt, for instance, retails for £695, while the matching pants go for £525. And while we'll likely stick to the Urban Outfitters capsule for our branded (and much more affordable) needs, we'll also take all the outfit inspiration we can get. Check out how the stars are wearing this tracksuit in the slideshow, ahead.