Thought we'd reached peak collaboration? Think again. Launching today at Urban Outfitters in the US (UK release TBC) is an exclusive 13-piece offering from Champion, the classic leisurewear brand you've come to know and love, and Harley Viera Newton's line HVN. Considering HVN usually makes dainty, vintage-inspired dresses covered in floral patterns, while Champion, well, usually makes sweatsuits, this certainly wasn't a partnership we were expecting.
So what do you get when you put the two together? Super-sweet printed sets, of course. From a hoodie covered in cherries to light pink gingham shorts, these are just the athleisure pieces we've been craving for spring.