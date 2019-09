Thought we'd reached peak collaboration? Think again. Launching today at Urban Outfitters in the US (UK release TBC) is an exclusive 13-piece offering from Champion , the classic leisurewear brand you've come to know and love, and Harley Viera Newton's line HVN . Considering HVN usually makes dainty, vintage-inspired dresses covered in floral patterns, while Champion, well, usually makes sweatsuits, this certainly wasn't a partnership we were expecting.