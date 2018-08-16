How 4 Women Overcame Imposter Syndrome In Male-Dominated Industries

Aimee: I just finished watching both series of The Crown on Netflix and definitely have a new found sense of respect for the Queen for the way she’s had to hold herself in difficult situations and her contributions to war efforts. But also any women who’ve been involved in male dominated industries. It’s definitely not easy to feel so secluded sometimes, and my experience in skating has changed dramatically over the last four years, but I’ll always have ultimate respect for female skaters who’ve been in the scene long before girls skating became popular. Stefani Nurding, Helena Long, Marisa Del Santo are my personal favourites. Some of the harassment and challenges they faced have pioneered the way for the younger girls today and I think they’ve contributed so much more than they’ll ever realise.