Staring at each other's faces, Margaret and Stacy share a double-take right out of The Parent Trap . They chalk their uncanny resemblance up to a runaway relative of Margaret's, who had relocated to the United States generations ago. Then, Margaret gets an idea. This is her last chance to pull a Roman Holiday and briefly escape the confinements of royal duty. In a prim British accent, Margaret commands that she and Stacy switch places for two days. Margaret will live with Kevin (Nick Sagar), Stacy's business partner and best friend from high school, and his young daughter, Olivia (Alexa Adeosun). Stacy will go to the palace, though Prince Edward (Sam Palladio), Margaret's fiancé, will be travelling for "public affairs." The women will return to their proper lives the midnight before the competition.