The 12 Most Romantic Snow Scenes To Help You Cool Off

In the dog days of summer, it's next to impossible to imagine a time when snow felt like permafrost on the streets, and we longed for the mercury to rise. That's why we have movies, people. We apologize, however, if our attempt to cool you off with some of our favorite cinematic snow scenes actually causes your temperature to rise.
Unlike their close cousins, romantic rain scenes, depictions of lovers in snow vary dramatically. Sometimes, soft snowflakes add a magical touch to a declaration of love, caressing a couple's hair as they gaze into each other's eyes. Or, those flakes are seen falling outside a window as two sweethearts snuggle safely indoors. Snow can be the perfect plaything for young paramours, who turn into little kids as they toss snowballs at each other, wrestle in piles of the stuff, or ski down powder-covered slopes. It's also a great way to show how passion can sometimes make people temporarily impervious to cold weather — witness Bridget Jones chasing after Mark Darcy in her underwear. We only hope most of those scenes were shot with man-made frosty stuff, because brrrr, we can't have our favorite stars getting frostbite just for the sake of our viewing pleasure.
Turn up the AC, grab a cup of iced cocoa, and escape to these swoon-worthy winter wonderlands. And if we missed your favorites, be sure to let us know.