The druggist, lost in the sadness of his own son's death, isn't thinking straight. George steps in and prevents the fatal error. Before he understands why George never delivered the pills, the druggist strikes him, boxing his ears, making the left one — which was damaged forever the day George saved Harry from drowning — bleed. After George explains why he didn't make the drop-off, the druggist weeps, overwhelmed by fright at what could have been, and grateful for this earnest child who has saved him.



I hiccuped through this scene, moved by the tenderness and fragility. It is frightening to consider the ways in which minor edits reroute the trajectory of tragedy; it is equally unnerving to be reminded of how very vulnerable we all are, and in whose hands our fates rest. The best we can hope for is a guardian — like George, or Clarence — to save us from forces we could never see hurtling our way. The gift of watchful goodness is one that often goes unnoticed and unthanked. But it may be the the most precious one we could ever give or receive.



Hours later, I stepped out into the bright sunshine of early afternoon. As I walked a few blocks to the subway, I couldn't stop thinking about a quote that hung on the wall of the Bailey Bros. Building and Loan offices, underneath a picture of George Bailey's late father. "All you can take with you is that which you've given away," it reads in plain, unembellished text. I know it's a well-worn, even cliché sentiment.



But I've scrawled it across a notepad on my desk all the same: It cheers me up. This may be a tough year for me to embrace any kind of true holiday spirit. But I won't stop doing my best to give. And if nothing else, I will keep trying with all my heart to be good.



