Mark your calendars — we’re about to have another royal wedding!
On November 30th, Netflix is releasing A Christmas Prince: Royal Wedding, the sequel to last year’s cult hit A Christmas Prince. The sappy romantic comedy captured fans’ hearts and went viral when Netflix called out fans for watching it over and over. The original film told the story of a journalist (played by iZombie's Rose McIver) who fell in love with a prince while reporting undercover on the royal family.
The story ended with a dramatic New Year’s Eve proposal, and the sequel will likely pick up with the wedding. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming holiday hit.
The People
The sequel will follow the same characters that were featured in the first movie: Prince Richard (Ben Lamb) and Amber, the journalist. Queen Helena (Alice Krige) and three of the minor characters will be returning as well; fans can expect a full Christmas Prince reunion.
The Plot
The tale is set to pick up a year after the events of the first movie. The couple is planning a Christmas wedding, and Amber, soon to be Princess Amber, is nervous about her upcoming marriage. Meanwhile, Prince Richard is dealing with “a crisis” that may jeopardize the marriage and the future of his kingdom.
The Wedding
“The other royal wedding is upon us,” the trailer teases, with a clip of Amber and her friends planning. The gag is: “You’re actually invited to this one.”
While we don’t know as many details about this fête as we did about Princess Eugenie’s wedding, it's certainly going to be lavish. The world will be watching, per the trailer itself.
Fans can expect that something dramatic — an abandonment at the altar, a royal argument, a political crisis— is bound to interrupt the big day. But in the wonderful world of A Christmas Prince, surely a happy ending is still in store.
