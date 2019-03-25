The streaming television landscape is already very packed. Not only does it feel like Netflix drops 10 new shows every Friday, but there’s also Amazon, Facebook Watch and Youtube to contend with. The shockingly delightful Weird City premiered last month on YouTube premium, and Twitter moved on without ever really savouring the strangely lovable futuristic romp.
Well, the competition for your streaming eyeballs is about to get even tougher. Tech giant Apple has been gobbling up exciting, star-studded TV series for over a year. A Reese Witherspoon-Jennifer Aniston team-up with The Office cred? Apple is making it as you read this. Chris Evans in a major leading TV roll? Get ready to see Captain America in a whole new light. A version of the Victorian era that actually comes with laughs? Yes to that too, complete with Hailee Steinfeld as Emily Dickson.
And that is only a taste of what Apple is planning.
Keep reading to learn everything you want to know about the aforementioned shows above, along with many more, including details on their A-list casts and obsession-worthy plots.