13 Facebook Watch Shows Definitely Worth Watching

Is Facebook the space where grandmothers share pictorial inspirational quotes? Indeed. Is it a mess of conflicting information where elections are potentially swayed? Check. Is it the place where, in seventh grade, we posted selfies using PhotoBooth? Obviously.
And soon, it might be a place for prestige TV. With the unveiling of Facebook Watch in August 2017, Facebook made its bid to become a platform for long form video content. In addition to scrolling through elementary school classmates' engagement photos, you can watch TV on Facebook. This is a whole new world of entertainment, and we're giving you the oar to help you wade through it.
Here are the shows on Facebook Watch you should queue up next.