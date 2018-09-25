Story from TV Shows

13 Facebook Watch Shows Definitely Worth Watching

Elena Nicolaou
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Courtesy of IMDb.
Is Facebook the space where grandmothers share pictorial inspirational quotes? Indeed. Is it a mess of conflicting information where elections are potentially swayed? Check. Is it the place where, in seventh grade, we posted selfies using PhotoBooth? Obviously.
And soon, it might be a place for prestige TV. With the unveiling of Facebook Watch in August 2017, Facebook made its bid to become a platform for long form video content. In addition to scrolling through elementary school classmates' engagement photos, you can watch TV on Facebook. This is a whole new world of entertainment, and we're giving you the oar to help you wade through it.
Here are the shows on Facebook Watch you should queue up next.
Related Stories
How This Is Us Changed TV Forever
Brilliant Female-Led Shows To Watch This Year
Netflix City Of Joy Turns Women's Pain Into Power

More from TV

R29 Original Series