But she's also so genuine that I fully believe her when she tells me that the "It Girl" label makes her cringe. "When I was younger maybe I would love that," she says. "I remember shortly before I moved to L.A., there was something that said that I was an 'it girl' and it made me feel so embarrassed because I just assumed that I wouldn’t be taken seriously if I did acting stuff. It really made me cringe and I was like, ‘Oh god I’m such a fucking loser,’ but now it’s so flattering to have anyone think of me at all — label me as you wish. The only downside to that is sometimes I see other people who are labelled 'it girls' and I’m like, ‘I don’t want to be under the same label.'”