"Rihanna was great," he added of the star. "We had her for a very limited time, and she had a serious amount of heavy lifting in terms of work and page count to do. I think we shot over 38 pages with her being in just about everything in five days. One of the most fun things was to see what a die-hard fan of the show she was — walking her through our main house set was a blast as she was literally freaking out and having a real fan attack. That was a lot of fun to see.”