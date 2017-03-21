Marion is a notary who’s clearly ogled by her boss and a client during a meeting. When she later asks her boss for a promotion or raise for three years of stellar work, he responds by shading her lack of a college degree and shutting her down. That doesn’t really bum Marion out since her preferred form of revenge is stealing a suitcase of cash from the geezers and hightailing it to her boyfriend’s town. Sadly, that means she's now hiding out in the nightmare that is Bates Motel.