Sure, at the end of the day, the Friends crew is super tight. But it's still hard to ignore the fact that some members of the clique are more tightly knit than others.



For example: Chandler and Ross may have been close since college, but it's really Joey who lands the role of Mr. Bing's heterosexual life partner. And then there's the dynamic between Phoebe, Monica, and Rachel. While the "Smelly Cat" singer may think she's just as close with the other two as they are with one another, the truth is that Rachel and Monica are the closest of the bunch.



Watching that relationship play out over the years, one thing became very clear: Monica won the BFF lottery with Rachel. Sure, sometimes Rachel is a little (okay, a lot) self-centered. And it definitely takes her a long time to get her finances under control and develop a little personal independence. But once she finds her footing, she becomes a true-blue example of what best friendship should really look like.



That's why — in a fantasy world where we could pluck television characters off the small screen and position them in own inner circles — we would totally choose Rachel Green to be our IRL BFF. Read on for all the reasons why she'd be our pick, hands down.