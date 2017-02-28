Friends fans, don't hold your breath. It looks like the beloved NBC sitcom won't be seeing a reunion anytime soon.
Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe (and Ursula!) Buffay, appeared on the Today show on Tuesday. She explained why a reunion might not be the best idea.
Savannah Guthrie asked Kudrow, "Do you think you it would ever happen? Could you ever get the group together?," referring to the Friends cast.
"Me personally? No," Kudrow replied. "We have convened, privately, for dinner, and it was great." (Wisely, Kudrow didn't mention the so-called "reunion" last year, which was really a tribute to James Burrows, not a true reunion. And Matthew Perry wasn't there.)
As for why she's not keen on a more public reunion, Kudrow cited her and her costars' ages.
"The thing we liked best about the show was that they were 20-somethings and they were their own family," she told Guthrie. "Now, they all have families, so what are we going to watch?"
Kudrow meant the statement as a way to shut down the reunion rumors, but if you ask me, she just opened the door for a Friends reboot. If all of them have families, that's a Fuller House / Girl Meets World style sequel just waiting to happen.
Guthrie suggested that she and Kudrow are "boring, middle-aged people." And while Hollywood ageism is still a major issue, what if a Friends reboot defied stereotypes about age?
If it doesn't go the Fuller House route, I would definitely watch a crime show featuring Phoebe and Ursula. Phoebe was always more intelligent than the rest of the group gave her credit for. She could totally be at the center of a Psych-style show where an insightful regular person helps the police solve crimes. It practically writes itself!
Of course, that's all speculation, and it's likely that there won't ever be a Friends reboot or reunion. To fill the void in our hearts, let's all take a moment to re-appreciate "Smelly Cat."
