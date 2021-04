Our reading list includes debuts from Namina Forna and Morgan Rogers, who are sure to become your new favorites, along with follow-ups from those writers who already are. Maika and Maritza Moulite, the sisters behind Dear Haiti, Love Alaine, all have new books dropping in the first months of 2021. We've also got non-fiction by way of a memoir about living with chronic illness and a biography on Ida B. Wells . Not to mention, a wide range of fiction — thrillers, rom-coms, and sci-fi, oh my — that you'll want to share with your Zoom book club ASAP. Leesa Cross-Smith's This Close To Okay feels like one you're gonna want to discuss.