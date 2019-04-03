Lori Lightfoot's Historic Win Invokes Trailblazer Ida B. Wells

Pivot points in history have shown us, time and again, unlikely heroes emerge when the air is ripe for change. There is a lot riding on Lightfoot’s shoulders. As the next mayor she will need to bridge the gaps between the haves and the have nots in Chicago. This comes in many forms from economic to educational opportunities to homeownership to city services to trust with the police. But over 70% of the voters seem to think she has the skill set and vision to take the city in a new direction. The City of Big Shoulders is resting on the shoulders of Lightfoot as she stands on the shoulders of pioneering Black women like my great-grandmother Ida B. Wells.