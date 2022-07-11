Daisy Edgar-Jones Shares What It Was Really Like Bringing Where The Crawdads Sing To The Big Screen

Owens: "I grew up in south Georgia and I was lucky to have a mother who was an outside girl, and she wanted me to experience nature. She'd say to me, 'Go way out yonder where the crawdads sing.' And so, of course, that's where the expression came from. Another thing that my mother taught me, which is an expression that I feel like has meant a lot to me over my life, is: “Don't be scared, but don't be stupid.” She's talking about the woods — when you're walking in the woods, don't be afraid of snakes, but don't do something stupid so that you might step on one. And it's the same with life. Go out there, experience life, and don't be scared, but don't do something stupid."