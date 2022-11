When the season arrives, we're among the first to cozy up under a thick blanket with a steaming cup of mulled wine and binge festive rom-coms. But what those stories are notably missing are sex scenes. Even the rare racier film may include little more than a makeout session that cuts to black, followed by a female character in bed later, the sheets pulled securely above any offending nipples. So if the family-friendly Hallmark movies (and the chaste depictions of kissing under the mistletoe and hand-holding while lighting the menorah) aren't quite cutting it, you're not alone. This year, I've compiled my favorite holiday romances that will keep the winter blues away and your heart rate up. After all, all our visions can't just be of sugarplums dancing; sometimes those sugarplums need to be fucking, too.