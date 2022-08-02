When A Married Lagos Man Breaks Your Heart: An Exclusive Excerpt From Nearly All The Men In Lagos Are Mad

In the two days before he had showed up at the house, you oscillated between disbelief and delusion. You told yourself that he must have been forced to marry the other woman for a reason you didn’t yet know. It must have been hard on him being in love with two women and he didn’t know how to handle it. You revisited those early days and wish you had agreed for him sooner, was that when someone else stepped in? Was she a business associate? She looked very old compared to you.