As The Perfect Quarantine Project, Every Summer After Gives Canada Its Due

“I’m the same way. I’ve always wanted to write a book. The most natural or expected way for a journalist to publish is to publish a non-fiction book, and that idea is just so unappealing to me. I had tried to write fiction before, but I never really got off the ground. But last summer, I was feeling very kind of stressed out and, like many of us, having a bit of a hard time. I realized that I had not done any creative work for myself since I was a teenager. So I just made a snap decision that, ‘Okay I’m going to write a book, and I’m going to finish it this year, and I’m going to make it reasonably good.’ Like that was my goal: to finish it and to make it good enough to the point where I felt I could send it out to agents.”