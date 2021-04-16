Without even addressing decor fads, though, identifying your taste to begin with is no small feat. And whether or not you’ve nailed down your aesthetic sensibility, styling your home accordingly is an intimidating task, too. Fortunately, Magriñá has some advice: “What I tell clients is, start with just one room. Don't get overwhelmed with the whole place. Take on that one room and say, what do I not like in here? What doesn’t feel ‘me’? Then junk it, donate it, pass it on, get rid of it.” Once you’ve cleared your space, then the process of refilling it begins. “A lot of clients get stuck here because they don’t know what their style is, or how to find a piece that matches their vision,” she continues. “So I tell them to go onto Pinterest, make a board of their favorite things — furniture, art, decor — then pull out four or five things on that board that look like they’re going to the same party.” Look at the filters on the items you’ve selected. What do they have in common? How are they tagged? Can you apply that verbiage to a broader internet search?