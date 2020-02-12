How To Visit 7 Real Spots From To All The Boys 2

Today, the To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel P.S. I Still Love You, was released on Netflix, which means we have a lot of tears to shed over young love ahead of us. Whether you've already dug into the film or are saving it for the long weekend, chances are as soon as you turn it on, you'll somehow start feeling nostalgic for high school romances — even if you never had one and even if you couldn't stand high school. While we can't transport you back to your teenage years and provide a crush as cute as Noah Centineo, we can tell you how to recreate some of the magic of Lara Jean's world by visiting places where P.S. I Still Love You was actually filmed.
Ahead, find details on seven spots where this Netflix production took place. (Which, full disclosure, is not Portland, Oregon, where the film is set.) From dinner dates to heart-sick scenes among moody aquarium tanks, you can experience Lara Jean and Pete's romantic journey firsthand by exploring these locations around British Colombia.