These Romance Novels Are Undeniably Hot

While tidying my bookshelves the other day, the first romance novel I ever read came tumbling to the floor. In the seventh grade, my friends and I had purchased a thick novel from a CVS in anticipation of a sleepover. I, the book's guard, took the novel home and read it in its entirely, before we read the dirty parts aloud at the sleepover. The novel's protagonists brought to life, with excitement and warmth, the acts I'd only heard described clinically in health class. Despite being set in Regency England, not contemporary America, the novel was a preview of dynamics I'd encounter one day in the adult world. With that, I was a convert to romance.