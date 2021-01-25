A Harry Potter TV Series? In This Economy?

The world of Harry Potter is reportedly set to expand with a brand new live-action television show, but even the most dedicated fans of the Potterverse aren’t sure that they’d tune into yet another fantasy title — especially if controversial author J.K. Rowling will be attached to the project.
Sources confirmed that a Harry Potter TV series is in very early development at HBO Max. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streamer is actively on the hunt for writers who can help bring the magical Warner Bros.-owned Potterverse to the small screen for the very first time. While the exact storyline of the potential series is unknown, the prospect of yet another Harry Potter project is already stressing the fandom out because of the fact that Rowling will undoubted benefit financially from it. Refinery29 has reached out to HBO Max for comment.
The news of more Harry Potter content would normally be beyond exciting, but Rowling has been letting fans down for quite some time now, using her platform as the creator of one of this generation’s most beloved literary series to be strong and wrong; defending Johnny Depp’s role in Fantastic Beasts amidst his ongoing domestic violence case with Amber Heard and being repeatedly transphobic online.
wanting more Harry Potter content but not wanting jk Rowling to make any money off it pic.twitter.com/719wM9v8n6— ayeo (@gimmekith) January 25, 2021
society if harry potter universe could be expanded with proper bipoc and lgbt representation that's done right and not on the sideline with no pennies going into that bigots bag pic.twitter.com/gmAszDq1j3— lobo 🌙 (@mentalmoony) January 25, 2021
Harry Potter was the biggest part of my childhood and if it weren’t for the fact that JK Rowling is transphobic asshole I would be so excited for this but really.....who’s even going to watch this now? What’s the point? https://t.co/h5ImGzGcfc— sara clements @ #sundance (@mildredsfierce) January 25, 2021
As it stands, HBO Max has its hands full with a number of highly anticipated remakes; reboots of Sex and the City and Gossip Girl are already in motion at the streaming platform. If the streamer really wants in on the world of wizardry and witchcraft, there are plenty of other magical stories that are waiting to be told on the small screen. Rowling has enough money in her pockets, so I think we're good.