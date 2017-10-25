It's fascinating to imagine what a different series it would have been if Hermione were born into magic like Ron Weasley was. Hermione wouldn't be the same character without her muggle parents! In fact, she might not have even befriended Harry and Ron. They were both outsiders, Ron because he was one in a long line of Weasleys and Harry because he was the "Boy Who Lived." Hermione was an outsider because she was a tryhard know-it-all who was also muggle-born. If she were a tryhard know-it-all and magic-born, she might have been sorted into Slytherin! Gasp!