8 London Spots Every Harry Potter Fan Has To See

Since the world of wizardry sadly only exists in our imagination, finding a piece of that magic on the streets of London feels like the next best thing for us muggles.
We've rounded up our top tips, starting with heading to Warner Bros Studio Tour or seeing a theater production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child seems like a no-brainer. However, there are plenty of ordinary-looking places with fascinating trivia related to the series sprawled crossed town. From film sets to themed exhibitions, we've created a bucket list for your Harry Potter adventure.