8 London Spots Every Harry Potter Fan Has To See

There are many reasons to visit London, but the fact that it played such a big part in the Harry Potter movie franchise definitely has something to do with it. And since the world of wizardry sadly only exists in our imagination, finding a piece of that magic on the streets of London feels like the next best thing for us muggles.
For first-time superfans visiting the British capital, heading to Warner Bros Studio Tour or seeing a theater production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child seems like a no-brainer. However, there are plenty of ordinary-looking places with fascinating trivia related to the series sprawled crossed town. From film sets to themed exhibitions, we've created a bucket list for your Harry Potter pilgrimage when you make it across the pond. It might just convince you to book that ticket.