The hype surrounding J.K. Rowling's wonderful Wizarding World lives on! We've finally arrived at Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the second instalment in the latest franchise – and welcome prequel to the Harry Potter stories we all know so well – and answers to the burning questions we've had for decades are finally starting to materialise.
Who Nagini really is, Dumbledore's complicated past and the truth about Voldemort's troubled beginnings are all teased in the new film, which is a huge relief to the hardcore Potterheads among us. But when we sat down with some of the cast there was of course a lot more that we wanted to know. For example, why does Alison Sudol think we're so obsessed with this wild but incredible fiction? Did Jude Law ever take the online test to find out which Hogwarts house he'd have been sorted into? And who would Dan Fogler (who plays Jacob Kowalski, a muggle unwittingly thrust into the world of magic) and Ezra Miller (who plays Credence Barebone) want to switch characters with? You know, the really big stuff.
If you've not seen the film yet, don't worry, we're not about to ruin your day with spoilers. Instead, here's an insight into how the cast of one of this year's most anticipated stories really feel about the power of magic, the significance of the sorting hat and those important political signposts that Rowling likes to throw in for good measure.
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is in UK cinemas from Friday 16th November
