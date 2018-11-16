Who Nagini really is, Dumbledore's complicated past, and the truth about Voldemort's troubled beginnings are all teased in the new film, which is a huge relief to the hardcore Potterheads among us. But when we sat down with some of the cast there was of course a lot more that we wanted to know. For example, why does Alison Sudol think we're so obsessed with this wild, but incredible fiction? Did Jude Law ever take the online test to find out which Hogwarts house he'd have been sorted into? And who would Dan Fogler (who plays Jacob Kowalski, a muggle unwittingly thrust into the world of magic) and Ezra Miller (who plays Credence Barebone) want to switch characters with? You know, the really big stuff.