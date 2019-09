The trailer for The Crimes Of Grindelwald brought us back to Hogwarts, but it looks like this Fantastic Beasts sequel could be going back to its Harry Potter roots in more ways than one. A new character joining the franchise , played by Claudia Kim, has sparked a lot of fans' interest, specifically in relation to a villain we didn't think we'd be meeting this time around: Voldemort. While Fantastic Beasts tells a story long before Harry Potter or his parents existed, it's possible it's the origin story of Voldemort's snake companion, Nagini. Nagini and the Dark Lord were known to have a close relationship — she was even one of his horcruxes — but thanks to the news that Kim's character is a Meledictus (someone who has been cursed to turn into a beast), people think Nagini may have been more than just a pet. She may in fact be this character.