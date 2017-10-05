FINALLY. While we still have to wait until 2018 for the sequel to the Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, we've finally been given the tiniest nugget that will sustain us until the creators reveal more about the highly anticipated film. Over on the Fantastic Beasts Twitter, they've dropped an image from the upcoming movie that already gives a big clue about what to expect.
The tweet contains Newt Scamander's (Eddie Redmayne) application for a travel permit — and it's been denied. The reasoning? "Subject uncooperative and evasive on reasons for last trip." This is likely referring to the events of the first film, in which Newt wreaked havoc on the city streets of New York, losing a whole bunch of magical creatures in the process.
Name of Applicant: Newt Scamander, Profession or Occupation: Magizoologist. #MagicInProgress #FantasticBeasts #WizardingWednesdays pic.twitter.com/oMarZbY285— Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) October 4, 2017
While this image gives us some fun details that we would have missed in the film — like that fact that Newt's birthday is February 24, 1897 — it's also troubling. If his permit has been denied, then what does that mean for his upcoming adventures? We can only assume Albus Dumbledore, who will played by Jude Law, has a part in it. But since this film will be the second of five Fantastic Beast films, Newt's troubles are probably just getting started.
J.K. Rowling, the writer of both the scripts and the source material, has been just as tight-lipped. Back in February she tweeted the smallest snipped of the sequel's script, meaning that for the past seven months the cast and crew have been hard at work on something, but we don't get to see it. We don't even know the title!
Understandably, fans are riled up:
Welcome back we miss you Newt Scamander ? pic.twitter.com/Pd3Qg0a5ms— Ahmad Shahrayan (@JackblackBlove) October 4, 2017
Let's hope this is just the start of the Fantastic Beast 2 updates — or we'll have to unleash an Erumpent on Warner Bros.
