The author shared a mysterious photo on Twitter Monday, and it's enough to send fans into a frenzy about what's next in the wizarding world.
Rowling posted an image of what looks like a film script, cropped so the title isn't showing. What we can see in the image, though, is "Written by J.K. Rowling," along with a confidentiality notice about Warner Bros. Pictures. Given the fact that she captioned it "Having a Beastly day...," we don't have to speculate much about what the script might be.
The news isn't a total surprise — Rowling announced in October that there will be five films in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. The second movie is expected in November 2018. Still, the photo is exciting, because it means wheels are turning for the next film! And given how little we know about it — like the fact that both Rowling and Warner Bros. haven't revealed the title — this is pretty big news.
The photo also adds to already-exciting week for fans of Fantastic Beasts and Harry Potter. At the Oscars on Sunday night, Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them won an Oscar for best costume design. The win marked the first Oscar for any Harry Potter film.
Does this mean the sequel will be titled Fantastic Beasts and How to Dress Them? #oscars— jeorgia (@justjeorgia) February 27, 2017
Naturally, fans were eager to know details about the second movie and what it will be called.
@jk_rowling Can you tell us the name of the second film of Fantastics Beasts?— leti 9¾ (@obscurospotter) February 27, 2017
And others were just happy to know there was progress on the next Fantastic Beasts film.
Fantastic beasts is getting a sequel ???? https://t.co/Aqp8eBWrNE— Brianne (@SHES_STRIVING) February 27, 2017
While we don't know much about the sequel yet, we do have a hint about the next title. In November, Eddie Redmayne, who plays Newt Scamander in the franchise, revealed that the film titles would continue in the "Fantastic Beasts and..." format. For now, though, it's safe to say Rowling, costume designer Colleen Atwood, and everyone else involved in the franchise will be basking in that fantastic Oscar.
