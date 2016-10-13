Even though the first Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them is still over a month away from its release date, J.K. Rowling is spoiling her fans with some epic news.
During a Facebook Live event, Rowling confirmed that there will be not one, not two, not even three, but four more movies in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Some fans are questioning why the movie franchise would be so long, considering the story is only based on a pretty thin book.
Responding to a tweet from a fan, Rowling explains why it will require a total of five movies to tell the whole story. She writes: "I think, when you realise what story we're really telling, you'll understand that it can't possibly fit in one movie!"
In addition to the movie announcement, Deadline reports that there were a few other spoilers said during the live stream. For example, the sequel is slated to release in November 2018 and will take place in another unspecified global capital city — think Paris, Tokyo, or Berlin.
Naturally, Potter fans are flipping out.
@jk_rowling make it 10 movies and I'll be fine with that— Lord Voldemort (@LordeVoIdemort) October 13, 2016
@jk_rowling if you write all 5 screenplays I'm down @FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/ZNqdQPbA1e— Danyl (@conchashima) October 13, 2016
@FantasticBeasts @jk_rowling Wizards be like pic.twitter.com/IRGtBra6T6— Jonathan Forani (@jforani) October 13, 2016
@FantasticBeasts @jk_rowling me va a dar un algo al corazón pic.twitter.com/lnvZ0aKMAr— Roberto Fernandez (@RFMroberto) October 13, 2016
@FantasticBeasts @jk_rowling OH MY FUCKING GOD THIS HAS EASLY BECOME THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE— megan! (@BooksforMegan) October 13, 2016
@FantasticBeasts @jk_rowling THANK YOU pic.twitter.com/7oO3ew4uZM— lily evans (@hufflepoffs) October 13, 2016
Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them hits theaters November 18.
