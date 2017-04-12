Story from Movies

Jude Law Is Joining The Fantastic Beasts Sequel…As Dumbledore

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: AGF/REX/Shutterstock.
Big news today out of the wizarding world: Jude Law has been cast as Dumbledore in the upcoming sequel to Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them. The President and Chief Content Officer of Warner Bros., Toby Emmerich, announced the news on Wednesday, according to Deadline.
"As fans ourselves, we are thrilled to have Jude Law joining the Fantastic Beasts cast, playing a character so universally adored," he said in a statement.
"Jude Law is a phenomenally talented actor whose work I have long admired, and I’m looking forward to finally having the opportunity to work with him," director David Yates added. "I know he will brilliantly capture all the unexpected facets of Albus Dumbledore as J.K. Rowling reveals this very different time in his life."
Advertisement
The new addition to the Fantastic Beasts franchise, which also stars Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, will introduce audiences to a much younger Dumbledore, long before he was Headmaster of Hogwarts. People cannot deal.
"I mean dumbledore just got 200% hotter," one fan wrote.
"I never thought I would find dumbledore 'hot' but now that they cast Jude law well goddamn," added another.
But there's another twist: don't forget that J.K. Rowling revealed after writing the books that Dumbledore was gay, and that the relationship between him and dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald was more than just friendship. That's the same Grindelwald who, at least in the first Fantastic Beasts film, is played by actor Johnny Depp. Here's where people really lose it.
"So Jude Law is in a gay relationship with Johnny Depp?" a fan tweeted. "You know what... I accept."
However, others weren't quite as on board. In fact, they were wholly off board with the idea.
"Jude law and johnny depp as dumbledore and grindelwald ... Literally what have harry potter fans done to deserve this..." one wrote, later adding, "What are my sins. what have i done. why are you punishing me so."
It's so early — the sequel isn't slated to come out until October 2018 — that we don't know exactly what the creators are going to do with the characters. How much will the relationship between the two wizards be explored? Will Depp continue to play Grindelwald? Exactly how messy will it be after the internet explodes if people are able to make GIFs of Law and Depp kissing? There's not even a book to read in the meantime, at least not one that explores this particular story in-depth, so for now we'll have to wait...and Photoshop long grey beards onto Jude Law's face.
Advertisement

More from Movies

R29 Original Series