Many of us have specific memories that the holidays evoke. Typically, those involve things like snow, presents, and gingerbread houses. For Jude Law, though, they include something more unusual: Mr. Napkin Head.
When The Holiday plays on TV, he told People, he can't escape his own face speaking through a bespectacled napkin and smoking a spoon cigarette. In the scene, Cameron Diaz's character Amanda is meeting his kids over hot chocolate, and they insist he do his signature imitation.
People still stop him on the street to talk about the movie. "I didn’t know [what it would become] at the time, I’m just really happy that it’s something that people still enjoy," he said. "I was thinking about those two kids the other day — I’m sure they’re not kids now — and seeing them. I bet they’re all grown up, aren’t they?"
To this day, though, we bet they still have nightmares about a man with a napkin for a face.
