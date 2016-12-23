These Adorable Gingerbread Houses Are Modeled After Starbucks Stores

Now that pumpkin spice latte season is wrapping up, Starbucks has something new for winter. And we're not just talking about its snowflake and reindeer cups or holiday lattes. Online and in Starbucks stores, you can get DIY gingerbread houses called Gingerbread Cafes.
They're selling online for $13.97 now, though they're typically $22.95, Brand Eating reports.
Each kit comes with cookies, icing, gumdrops, candy canes, sprinkles, candy beads, sanding sugar, and Starbucks signs. The picture on the box shows lattes made of candy in the windows and Christmas lights hanging from the roof.
The product's page suggests you get creative and "design your very own Starbucks Café."
But the roof's made of plastic, according to one customer review, so be careful what you eat.
They're selling online for $13.97 now, though they're typically $22.95, Brand Eating reports.
Each kit comes with cookies, icing, gumdrops, candy canes, sprinkles, candy beads, sanding sugar, and Starbucks signs. The picture on the box shows lattes made of candy in the windows and Christmas lights hanging from the roof.
The product's page suggests you get creative and "design your very own Starbucks Café."
But the roof's made of plastic, according to one customer review, so be careful what you eat.
If you're looking for gifts for a Starbucks lover, they're also selling nifty mugs and tumblers — perfect to help wash the gingerbread down.
Advertisement