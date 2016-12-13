Every year, we eagerly await Starbucks' delicious holiday drink menu, but did you know that the company also releases a collection of holiday drinkware? Yep, all those cute mugs and trinkets that catch your eye as the line snakes its way through the store — and this year's collection might be the best yet.
You can find mugs, cold cups, tumblers, and more with a variety of seasonal designs made to complement those seasonal flavors. Warm up by drinking a gingerbread latte out of the Sweater Tumblr. Does it get any cozier than that? If you got overly eager about winter and put on too many layers, cool down with a classic iced coffee in the Fa La La Cold Cup.
In addition to the festive patterned dishes, this year, Starbucks is also selling some cups that can be used year-round (not that we'd judge you for drinking out of a polar bear tumbler in June). The other collection on sale in time for holiday gifting takes inspiration from Starbucks' mermaid mascot. The sirens splash all over travel mugs and more.
All of Starbucks' holiday merchandise is available online today and will appear in select stores starting November 10. You can only purchase while supplies last, so peruse the collection ahead. Why not start crossing names off your list right now?
