The day after Halloween is usually all about recovering from eating way too much candy and then figuring out what to do with all the leftovers. (Ahem, turn them into bark!) But, for Starbucks fans, November 1 is a holiday all on its own. Because holiday drinks are BACK, people!
That's right: Your local Starbucks is offering holiday lattes and frappuccinos right this very instant. All the classics are back, including the Chestnut Praline Latte, Caramel Brulée Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte, and the Peppermint Mocha.
And this year, the cups look a little different too. Instead of going straight to the traditional red holiday cups, Starbucks is switching things up with a brand new green design. The cup that you'll get your next latte in (see above) is meant to represent unity. “The green cup and the design represent the connections Starbucks has as a community with its partners (employees) and customers. During a divisive time in our country, Starbucks wanted to create a symbol of unity as a reminder of our shared values, and the need to be good to each other,” stated Howard Schultz, chairman and CEO in a press release.
No word yet on when the iconic red cups will drop, but this just means we have one more latte to Instagram.
