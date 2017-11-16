It feels like just yesterday I was begging for more details about the Fantastic Beasts sequel, including the official title. Oh wait, it was literally yesterday. Ask and you shall receive, apparently, because today Warner Bros. dropped two big details that fans have been waiting for pretty much since the Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them franchise was announced.
First, there's this epic cast photo which, among other things, gives us our first official look at Jude Law as young Dumbledore, and a whole bunch of other new characters as well.
I literally don't know where to start. Dumbledore and Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) flank the sides of the picture, and if you look closely, you'll see that Grindelwald is holding the Elder Wand, and Dumbledore is holding the other wand from the photo that was released yesterday:
Wands at the ready. On 11.16.18 the #FantasticBeasts story continues. Check back tomorrow for more #MagicInProgress. #WizardingWednesdays pic.twitter.com/FLxxfXP1Am— Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) November 15, 2017
Then, there are familiar faces, like Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston), Queenie Goldstein (Alison Sudol), Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler), and Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller).
But front and center is a new face: Theseus Scamander played by Callum Turner, and the older brother of our protagonist. The woman next to him is Leta Lestrange, the woman with whom Newt has had a mysterious relationship, and the now-fianceé of Theseus, played by the radiant Zoë Kravitz. And next to Credence sits Maledictus, played by Claudia Kim, who carries a blood curse that dooms her to turn into a beast.
Oh, and the title? Warner Bros. finally revealed that come November 2018, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald will be coming to theaters.
As far as the plot, The Crimes Of Grindelwald picks up just after where we left off, with Grindelwald having escaped capture by the Magical Congress of the United States of America. Albus Dumbledore recruits Newt Scamander in an effort to take down his former friend, and it sounds like that battle we've heard so much about will finally go down between the two wizards.
Time to spend the next year scouring this new photo for clues. See ya later.
