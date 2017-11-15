No, we still don't have a title for the Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them sequel. However, today the Twitter account for the franchise dropped another photo from the 2018 installment, and it teases a battle that everyone has been waiting for since the original Harry Potter books mentioned the rivalry oh so many years ago. At least, that's what we think this photo of two wands is referring to. Longtime fans will recognize the one on the left as the Elder Wand, which belonged to both Albus Dumbledore (who will be played by Jude Law in the sequel) and, before him, Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp, who will be returning to the role). Dumbledore won the wand from the evil wizard after their 1945 battle. Could that be what this photo signifies?
Wands at the ready. On 11.16.18 the #FantasticBeasts story continues. Check back tomorrow for more #MagicInProgress. #WizardingWednesdays pic.twitter.com/FLxxfXP1Am— Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) November 15, 2017
It all comes down to the question of who that second wand belongs to. It's darker and sleeker, but you'll notice mimics the inverse of the shape of the Elder Wand. Could this be Dumbledore's Wand before he defeated Grindelwald? Could this be Grindelwald's wand after he lost the Elder Wand? Is it insane that I still know all these things off the top of my head?
It's okay, because I'm not alone. People on Twitter are equally jazzed about this reveal.
That Could be Dumbledore's wand before the elder wand ???— Thales Castro | 365 (@NewtEosBicho) November 15, 2017
I bet this is Grindelwald’s wand. I love that it’s the inverted version of Dumbledore’s.— Sandra Lannister (@sandralannister) November 15, 2017
Pretty much the only thing everyone can agree on is that November 16, 2018 is way too far away. That, and it's about time we got an official title so our countdown can truly begin.
