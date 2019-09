No, we still don't have a title for the Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them sequel. However, today the Twitter account for the franchise dropped another photo from the 2018 installment, and it teases a battle that everyone has been waiting for since the original Harry Potter books mentioned the rivalry oh so many years ago. At least, that's what we think this photo of two wands is referring to. Longtime fans will recognize the one on the left as the Elder Wand, which belonged to both Albus Dumbledore (who will be played by Jude Law in the sequel) and, before him, Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp, who will be returning to the role). Dumbledore won the wand from the evil wizard after their 1945 battle. Could that be what this photo signifies?