Forget throwback Thursdays and taco Tuesday — well, maybe don't forget that — because Wizarding Wednesday has every day of the week beat.
Warner Brothers and the folks behind the Harry Potter film franchise decided to give fans a taste of what's to come in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel last Wednesday and fans have pieced together the clues. The result of a Potter deep dive? It looks like Nicholas Flamel may play an important part in the next film.
Teen Vogue reports that @FantasticBeasts posted an image of an ornate trunk engraved with the initials "NF." It was exactly what fans needed to sate their hunger for all things Harry Potter and like good house elves, theorists got to work to figure things out. Of course, it didn't take all that much guesswork, because the caption said it all:
"The only known maker of the Philosopher's Stone. What mysteries may be locked away."
That "only known maker" is none other than Nicholas Flamel whose creation set the gears in motion for the first Harry Potter novel, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (or Philosopher's Stone, depending on where you live). He concocted the elixir of life, which a certain supervillain was desperate to get his claws on during Harry Potter's very first year at Hogwarts.
IMDb reveals that Brontis Jodorowsky will play Flamel, but other than the fact that he's in the film, there's not much more information about how big the role will be. Since the film is more than a year away, Potterheads have plenty of time to get to cooking up their own theories. Until then, we're sure that Wizarding Wednesdays will offer a few clues now and then.
