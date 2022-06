Everything I Know About Love Celebrates The Magic Of The Female Flatshare

There was, after all, a time not so long ago when the female flatshare didn't exist. A woman moved from her parents' home straight into the home of her husband, or she didn't move at all. Then, in the 20th century, a few bold, creative, bohemian young women began to band together to make homes of their own. In the book Square Haunting , Francesca Wade explores five female writers who lived in the same square in Bloomsbury between the world wars. "Each dedicated herself to establishing a way of life that would let her fulfil her potential, to finding relationships that would support her work and a domestic set-up that would enable it," writes Wade. In many ways it was the beginning of the tradition of the female flatshare and those principles remain to this day. As Alderton herself puts it: "That sense of women coming together, making a home together, being enmeshed in each other's domestic lives, being naughty, being mistreated and being mischievous together."