Millennials, Have We Aged Out Of The High School Genre?

It’s a tough pill to swallow, especially for millennials, knowing that we’re no longer the centre of the universe (or the target of marketing efforts) and coming to terms with the fact that there will be some things that we just can’t relate to anymore. That’s why announcements of reboots of beloved titles like Degrassi and The Fresh Prince tend to spark a visceral reaction across the board. Each new remake leads to kicking and screaming, with many pushing back against any insinuation that the things we loved are now out of touch. After all, the lessons that we learned through the originals still feel as relevant as they were the first time we encountered them. Bring It On provided many of us with our first universally understood reference of cultural appropriation. Easy A depicted the pervasiveness and impact of slut shaming. Moesha reminded us that Black girls could indeed have main character energy. Remember the Titans preached the importance of solidarity across racial and class lines. 10 Things I Hate About You and O made Shakespeare digestible. And Degrassi, in all of its seasons, taught us…well, everything. So why would these classics need to be remade over and over again?